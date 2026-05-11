Trump says Iran ceasefire ‘on life support’, but diplomacy still ‘very possible’

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at an event Monday, May 11, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the already fragile ceasefire with Iran was now “on life support”, sharply escalating his criticism of Tehran’s response to a US-backed peace proposal and raising fears that the over two-month-old conflict could deepen further.

Speaking at the White House, Trump described Iran’s response as “a piece of garbage” and said he did not even finish reading it. “I would call it ​the ​weakest right now, after ⁠reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn’t even ‌finish reading it”, he told reporters.

US-Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support’: Trump

He later intensified the rhetoric, comparing the ceasefire to a critically ill patient. “I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a one-percent chance of living’,” Trump said.