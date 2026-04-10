Rift within Republicans over Trump’s Iran ceasefire efforts, US Prez calls critics ‘stupid,’ with ‘low IQs’

United States President Donald Trump’s coalition of Republicans who stood in support of his “America First” movement in 2016 is now being tested for the first time, following the president’s ceasefire efforts with Iran.

Tensions within the Republican Party have continued to rise since the beginning of the war between US-Israel and Iran on February 28, 2026, and is now escalating even as Trump threatens to annihilate Iran, as well as introduce a fragile ceasefire. The frustration has essentially developed among Republicans who felt Trump’s stance was shifting from that of his image as a “peacemaker.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump Friday dismissed the detractors, including the former Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly, as people with “Low IQs.”

He wrote: “I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did!”

How have Republicans reacted to Trump’s Iran efforts

US commentator Candace Owens, in response to Trump’s Truth Social post, shared a screenshot of the post over X, saying “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.” She has also referred to Trump as a “Mad King” and a “genocidal lunatic” earlier.

Laura Loomer, a conservative activist close to the US President and one of his top boosters, has rejected the notion of brokering a deal with Iran, the Associated Press reported.

Over an interview, she knocked Vice President JD Vance for being “in charge” of peace talks expected to start on Saturday in Pakistan, even as he takes on a bigger diplomatic role ahead of a potential 2028 White House run. “I support President Trump,” Loomer said in the interview. “I just don’t believe in negotiating with Islamic terrorists,” AP quoted.

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Meanwhile, former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — earlier a Trump supporter, and now a critic, called for the president to be removed from office through the Constitution’s 25th Amendment. Greene’s comments came after Trump, earlier this week, asserted that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” unless Iran made a deal.

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News anchor who now hosts a podcast, referring to Trump, asked, “I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s‑‑‑! I’m just — I’m sick of it… Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president — ‘3D chess’ — just shut up.” In a taping of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” the host wondered what would end first — their episode, or the ceasefire deal.

Additionally, Tucker Carlson, who was also named in Trump’s post, called out the President’s threat to bring “hell” to Iran, “vile on every level” on his recent podcast.

Alex Jones, a radio show host in the US, also called for Trump’s Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to declare the MAGA leader incapable of fulfilling his duties as the leader and oust him from office. Jones called the POTUS a “dementia risk” that needs to be removed, according to reports.

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‘Crazy’, ‘Bankrupt’: Here’s what Trump said

Repetitively referring to the Republicans as “stupid” on his Truth Social post, Trump came down heavily for losing their TV shows and commenting on his actions for “free,” and “cheap publicity.”

He wrote: “They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE.”

He also asserted that the real Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters continue to stand in opposition to theese figures, saying “MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP”…”

He went on to target each — Carlson, Kelly, Jones, and Owens — individually, referring to them as “Crazy,” “Bankrupt,” and even recommending Carlson to “see a good psychiatrist.”

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Trump cracks down on US media

Further calling “these so-called ‘pundits'” as “losers”, Trump added that radical Left media houses in the US were hailing them for their stance against him.

“Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organisations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives. They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,” he said.

He also claimed to gain their support anytime he wants, while providing reasons for not returning their calls. “As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country.”

“MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded his post.

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Will this internal rift impact midterm elections?

This rift has left Republicans uncertain about their own futures, as well as the future of the Iran war.

According to Chris Wilson, a veteran Republican strategist, as quoted by AP, the party’s best bet would be for voters to forget about Iran by the time midterm elections arrive.

“My hope is that it will be long behind us by the time votes are cast,” Wilson said, adding that “fortunately for the GOP, foreign policy flare-ups rarely decide midterm elections on their own, especially when voters are far more focused on the economy and prices at home.”

Trump’s approval rate at risk

Only about 4 in 10 US adults approved of how Trump was handling his job as president, according to Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling in March.

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That share has largely remained unchanged since he returned to office in January 2025.

While Trump still enjoys credible support from Republicans, recently, there have been signs that he risked frustrating his supporters by getting involved in a prolonged war.

Although 63 per cent of Republicans backed airstrikes against Iranian military targets, only 20 per cent backed deploying American ground troops, the AP report quoted the survey.

However, rising gas prices could pose a problem, with about 6 in 10 Republicans saying they are at least “somewhat” concerned about affording gas over the next few months.