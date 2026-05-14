US-China bonhomie: Trump invites Xi Jinping to White House on September 24

Trump Xi Jinping White House visit plans emerged after the Chinese president hosted the US leader at a state banquet in Beijing.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 14, 2026 05:03 PM IST
us china, trump jinping meetingChinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on September 24 during a state banquet which the Chinese leader held for the US president in Beijing.

In his toast, Trump thanked President Xi for hosting the US delegation and extended an invite to him and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan to visit the White House this September and then proposed a toast at the state banquet dinner in Beijing.

“To the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It’s a very special relationship,” Trump said during the state banquet speech.

Also Read | The Taiwan ‘red line’: Xi warns Trump ‘mishandling issue’ could lead to ‘conflict’ and ‘clash’

Xi Jinping, in his opening toast remarks at the state banquet, described the US-China relationship as the world’s most consequential but parallelly cautioned that both the countries must “never mess it up.”

Offering a toast at the dinner, Jinping said “To the bright future of China-US relations, and the friendship between the two peoples, and to the health of President Trump and all of the friends present.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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