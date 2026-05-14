US-China bonhomie: Trump invites Xi Jinping to White House on September 24

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on September 24 during a state banquet which the Chinese leader held for the US president in Beijing.

In his toast, Trump thanked President Xi for hosting the US delegation and extended an invite to him and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan to visit the White House this September and then proposed a toast at the state banquet dinner in Beijing.

“To the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It’s a very special relationship,” Trump said during the state banquet speech.

Xi Jinping, in his opening toast remarks at the state banquet, described the US-China relationship as the world’s most consequential but parallelly cautioned that both the countries must “never mess it up.”