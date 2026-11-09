‘I am religious person’: Trump says he will go to heaven after he dies

Donald Trump tells '60 Minutes' he cannot forgive his political enemies to get into heaven during a candid exchange with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNov 9, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview takes an unexpected turn as CBS correspondent Ross Douthat questions him about death, mortality and assassination attempts.Donald Trump's 60 Minutes interview takes an unexpected turn as CBS correspondent Ross Douthat questions him about death, mortality and assassination attempts. (Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump’s interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes took an unexpected turn when correspondent Ross Douthat raised questions about mortality and death as the Republican leader has survived multiple assassination attempts in his second term.

During the Sunday interview, Douthat asked the 80-year-old Trump whether surviving the assassination attempts had changed the way he viewed his own mortality before posing a direct question: “What do you think happens when you die?”

The president took a pause and said, “Well, I hope I’m missed.”

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“Well, I’m a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven,” the president said. “I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell.”

Douthat then asked Trump whether he could forgive his political foes for the sake of entering heaven.

“Let’s say you pass away, you’re entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it?”

Trump responded saying, “The answer is no. I want to be honest, no.”

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“I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and always will.”

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