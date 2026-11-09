‘I am religious person’: Trump says he will go to heaven after he dies

US President Donald Trump’s interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes took an unexpected turn when correspondent Ross Douthat raised questions about mortality and death as the Republican leader has survived multiple assassination attempts in his second term.

During the Sunday interview, Douthat asked the 80-year-old Trump whether surviving the assassination attempts had changed the way he viewed his own mortality before posing a direct question: “What do you think happens when you die?”

The president took a pause and said, “Well, I hope I’m missed.”

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“Well, I’m a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven,” the president said. “I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell.”