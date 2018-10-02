Follow Us:
Donald Trump insults reporter saying she’s ‘not thinking’, White House edits transcipt

The US president was addressing a press conference about a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada when he asked the reporter to ask her question.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 2, 2018 1:38:11 pm
Donald Trump President Donald Trump points to a member of the media as he speaks during a news conference on trade between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. (AP photo)
US President Donald Trump was holding a press conference Monday on the new trade deal signed with Canada and Mexico when he accused a women reporter of ‘not thinking’, adding that she ‘never’ thinks. The US president called on ABC News’ Cecilia Vega to ask a question. “She’s shocked that I picked her. Like in a state of shock,” he said.

Vega responded, “I’m not, thank you, Mr. President.”

“That’s OK. I know you’re not thinking, you never do,” Trump replied.

“I’m sorry?” Vega asked.

Trump then asked her to go ahead with her question. Vega then asked a question about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but was cut off by the President who insisted they discuss trade first.

Watch the exchange:

He later returned to the question she had asked him about Kavanaugh in which he defended his nominee to the Supreme Court again.

The US president also refused to answer a question from CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins on Kavanaugh. “Don’t do that. Do you have a question on trade?” he said.

Reports said that a White House transcript of the event had been edited later to amend the statement made by Trump. So, where the US president accused the reporter of ‘not thinking’, it now says ‘not thanking’.

Not surprisingly, many on Twitter were critical of the US president’s statement:

The US president has made critical remarks against journalists in the past as well, often referring to critical media outlets as ‘fake media’. He has not responded to the criticism in this case.

