‘Closely following Kashmir’, says Trump after meeting Imran Khan at Davos

US President Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump Tuesday said he is “closely” following the Kashmir issue in relation to what is going on with Islamabad and New Delhi during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos.

Speaking to media with PM Khan by his side, Trump said, “We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. We have been watching that and following it closely.”

Trump has offered mediation on the Kashmir issue multiple times after the Indian government scrapped the special provisions given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 August last year. However, New Delhi has maintained that the issue is bilateral and India will not tolerate any third party assistance.

Trump had courted controversy last year when he had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir and that he “would love to help”. Incidentally, the remark came during Imran Khan’s visit to the US last year.

The comment had created a furore in the Indian media and politics, with the MEA categorically denying any such statement by PM Modi.

While India has always maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and opposed third party intervention, Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at the international level.

At a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, which came a month after the US President stunned Delhi by claiming that Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir, the prime minister had made it clear that all issues with Pakistan are bilateral, and India doesn’t bother any other country about them.

