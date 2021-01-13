Donald Trump impeachment LIVE updates: US House debates ‘insurrection’ charge against President

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks to her office, as Democrats debate one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Donald Trump impeachment LIVE updates: Days after an angry mob of his supporters stormed Capitol Hill and clashed with police, US President Donald Trump is on the verge of getting impeached for a historic second time. On Wednesday, lawmakers began what is expected to be a daylong debate on an article of impeachment that accuses the president of “inciting an insurrection” that led to the rampage by his supporters, reported the New York Times.

Trump’s fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at the center of the impeachment charge against him. A woman was fatally shot in the violence that ensued as pro-Trump protestors breached barricades and advanced into the halls of the Capitol building, smashing windows and brawled with police officers in what is widely being considered one of the worst security breaches in US history.

The House had approved a resolution late Tuesday calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unable to serve, which Pence opposed, leaving lawmakers with impeachment as their only option to remove Trump from office before Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as president. At least three Republicans, including a member of the House leadership have said they would vote to impeach Trump for urging supporters to march on the Capitol.

(Inputs from agencies: AP, Reuters)