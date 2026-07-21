Trump dismisses Houthi Red Sea blockade threat, says ‘US ready to respond’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the threat of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatening to impose a blockade on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, saying that if the militant group takes action, the United States “will just have to ⁠take care of business.”

Talking to reporters at the Oval Office, the US President said, “So far, it hasn’t happened. Might happen, but we take care of things. We’ve done that with the Houthis before, and we haven’t heard from them in a while since we did what we did originally.”

Red Sea blockade could disrupt global energy supplies

If a naval blockade is implemented in the Red Sea, it could potentially open up a new front in the United States’ war with Iran, and would also further reduce the supply of oil and gas from the West Asia region.