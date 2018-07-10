Donald Trump hopes China not exerting negative pressure on North Korea

US President Donald Trump during a rally. (Reuters File photo) US President Donald Trump during a rally. (Reuters File photo)

Expressing confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would honour his commitment on denuclearisation, US President Donald Trump today hoped that Beijing is not exerting “negative pressure” on Pyongyang because of his posture on Chinese trade.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honour the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake,” Trump said in a tweet.

I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

“We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” Trump said, after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned from North Korea.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App