Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Donald Trump hopes China not exerting negative pressure on North Korea

Donald Trump hopes China not exerting negative pressure on North Korea

“We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” Trump said.

By: PTI | Washington | Published: July 10, 2018 12:13:43 am
US President Donald Trump during a rally. (Reuters File photo)

Expressing confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would honour his commitment on denuclearisation, US President Donald Trump today hoped that Beijing is not exerting “negative pressure” on Pyongyang because of his posture on Chinese trade.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honour the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake,” Trump said in a tweet.

“We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” Trump said, after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned from North Korea.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement