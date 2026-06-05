‘Would be honoured’: Trump on possible talks with Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran result in an agreement, according to remarks made at the White House.
Speaking to reporters, Trump signalled openness to direct engagement with the Iranian leadership, while underlining that any such meeting would be conducted with respect. “I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honoured to meet him,” he said, adding, “If we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet him. I’d be OK with that.”
Trump:— Clash Report (@clashreport) June 4, 2026
I don't want to meet with the Ayatollah, but if I did meet him, I would be honored to meet him.
I would be respectful. pic.twitter.com/kxVOpetzxn
Trump also struck a conciliatory tone when referring to Khamenei, saying the Iranian leader was “probably a professional” with “a very good reputation in some circles”. Acknowledging criticism, he added, “Some people say bad, but a lot of people say bad about me. It’s totally false, of course.”
The comments come amid continued discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme, a central issue in US-Iran relations. Even as he expressed openness to diplomacy, Trump reiterated his hardline stance on Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.
“We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we want it. But there’s no reason to,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. He further claimed the material was “entombed” and under close surveillance, adding, “We have cameras on it.”
The remarks highlight Trump’s dual approach signalling willingness for high-level talks while maintaining pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme.