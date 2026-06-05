‘Would be honoured’: Trump on possible talks with Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei

The comments come amid continued discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme, a central issue in US-Iran relations.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 5, 2026 12:35 PM IST First published on: Jun 5, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Iran US IsraelUS President Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Photo: AP/File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran result in an agreement, according to remarks made at the White House.

Speaking to reporters, Trump signalled openness to direct engagement with the Iranian leadership, while underlining that any such meeting would be conducted with respect. “I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honoured to meet him,” he said, adding, “If we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet him. I’d be OK with that.”

Trump also struck a conciliatory tone when referring to Khamenei, saying the Iranian leader was “probably a professional” with “a very good reputation in some circles”. Acknowledging criticism, he added, “Some people say bad, but a lot of people say bad about me. It’s totally false, of course.”

The comments come amid continued discussions over Iran’s nuclear programme, a central issue in US-Iran relations. Even as he expressed openness to diplomacy, Trump reiterated his hardline stance on Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

“We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we want it. But there’s no reason to,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. He further claimed the material was “entombed” and under close surveillance, adding, “We have cameras on it.”

The remarks highlight Trump’s dual approach signalling willingness for high-level talks while maintaining pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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