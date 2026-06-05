‘Would be honoured’: Trump on possible talks with Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei

US President Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (Photo: AP/File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran result in an agreement, according to remarks made at the White House.

Speaking to reporters, Trump signalled openness to direct engagement with the Iranian leadership, while underlining that any such meeting would be conducted with respect. “I don’t want to meet, but if I did meet, I’d be honoured to meet him,” he said, adding, “If we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet him. I’d be OK with that.”