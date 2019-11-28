‘Gorgeous chest’: Trump denies heart attack, tweets edited image of Rocky Balboa

Amid news reports that he had a “massive heart attack” before his recent medical centre visit, US President Donald Trump Wednesday tweeted an image of his face superimposed on the poster of Sylvester Stalone’s boxing drama Rocky III.

Addressing a rally in Sunrise, Florida, Trump claimed he has a “gorgeous chest” and the doctors at the medical centre said “we’ve never seen a chest quite like it.”

Claiming that the November 17 visit was “a very routine physical”, Trump said: “They [the media] said he wasn’t wearing a tie; this is a sign of a massive heart attack,” Trump said, apparently referring to reporters noting he was not wearing a tie, as usual, as he got into his motorcade. “They said, he went into the hospital — and it’s true, I didn’t wear a tie — why would I wear a tie if the first thing they do is say take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest?”

Trump, however, didn’t specify the size of his chest.

Trump tweeted the image of Stalone’s chiseled body after the rally. The tweet has over 470,000 likes and 142,000 retweets.

Incidentally, in Rocky III, Stalone’s trainer Mickey passes away after a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the first Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing will begin next week. Trump is facing charges of abusing his power to tarnish his political rivals. He is also accused of impeding the investigation by blocking witnesses from testifying.