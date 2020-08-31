Donald Trump hails Shinzo Abe as Japan’s greatest PM ever in call

US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Shinzo Abe, Japan's outgoing prime minister (Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump praised Japan’s outgoing leader, Shinzo Abe, as the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history, according to a White House readout of their call.

The White House said the two spoke “at length” Sunday evening Washington time, where Trump told Abe that he had done a fantastic job and that the US-Japan relationship is better than it has ever been.

Just had a wonderful conversation with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan, who will be leaving office soon. Shinzo will soon be recognized as the greatest Prime Minister in the history of Japan, whose relationship with the USA is the best it has ever been. Special man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Abe said Friday that he would step down to undergo treatment for ulcerative colitis, a chronic digestive condition that also forced him to step down as premier in 2007. Abe has said he will step down when a leader is selected, likely later in September.

