Monday, August 31, 2020
Top news

Donald Trump hails Shinzo Abe as Japan’s greatest PM ever in call

The White House said the two spoke “at length” Sunday evening Washington time, where Trump told Abe that he had done a fantastic job and that the US-Japan relationship is better than it has ever been.

By: Bloomberg | Published: August 31, 2020 9:39:43 am
US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Shinzo Abe, Japan's outgoing prime minister (Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump praised Japan’s outgoing leader, Shinzo Abe, as the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history, according to a White House readout of their call.

Abe said Friday that he would step down to undergo treatment for ulcerative colitis, a chronic digestive condition that also forced him to step down as premier in 2007. Abe has said he will step down when a leader is selected, likely later in September.

