Donald Trump, GOP to huddle as outrage builds over border policy

Christopher Baker, 3, holds a sign that reads “Which baby deserves to sleep in a cage?” as he attends a Poor People’s Campaign rally with his mother, Katie Baker, behind sign, Monday, June 18, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration’s border-protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Christopher Baker, 3, holds a sign that reads “Which baby deserves to sleep in a cage?” as he attends a Poor People’s Campaign rally with his mother, Katie Baker, behind sign, Monday, June 18, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration’s border-protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ahead of votes on the immigration legislation this week, US President Donald Trump would reportedly meet Republican lawmakers on its “zero tolerance” policy which, was announced by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier in April.

Audio recordings capturing the sounds of immigrant children crying in detention facilities and videos of children held in concrete-floored cages were circulated online.

Amid online videos and audios, Trump has become the centre of the furore over his new immigration policy. Trump is scheduled to travel to Capitol Hills.

Ever since the announcement of the immigration policy, which criminally charged people on the apprehension of entering the US illegally, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in the span of six weeks.

People under the apprehension of entering the state illegally are held in federal jails, while their children are placed in detention facilities under the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement(ORR), a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Democrats called out the legislation and termed the treatment of children as “barbaric”. Trump’s fellow Republicans have reportedly moved toward curbing the legislation which is held responsible for separating families.

As reported by Reuters, two bills are scheduled for votes, with zero input of the Democrats.

