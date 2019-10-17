Donald Trump’s golf resort in Miami to host next year’s G-7 Summit: White House

The White House announced on Thursday next year’s Group of Seven or G7 Summit would be held at US President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Miami, AP reported. Trump has reasoned that the resort was close to the airport, had plenty of hotel rooms and offered separate buildings for every delegation.

This appears to be the first time in American history that a president has given such a massive contract to himself, Washington Post reported. White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters the summit would take place there on June 10-12 next year.

Trump had first mooted the possibility of holding the G7 Summit at his Miami resort during his visit to France for this year’s meeting in August. At that time, Trump had insisted he would not directly profit from the choice.

The announcement Thursday comes at a time when Trump has accused Joe Biden’s family of profiting from public office because of Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine when his father was vice president.