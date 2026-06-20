Donald Trump attacks Giorgia Meloni after Italy PM rejects G7 photo-op claim

US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his tussle with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing her of seeking to rebuild ties with Washington after she rejected his claims that she had repeatedly asked for a photograph with him during the recently concluded G7 summit in France.

Trump’s remarks came a day after Meloni called his allegations “completely fabricated” and declared that “Italy and I do not beg”, triggering a rare public confrontation between two leaders who were once considered close political allies.

In a Truth Social post, Trump renewed his criticism of Meloni’s refusal to support the US-led military campaign against Iran, suggesting that her stance had hurt her popularity in Italy and claiming she was now attempting to repair relations with the United States following what he described as America’s military victory over Tehran.

The remarks mark the latest deterioration in a relationship that was once viewed as one of Trump’s strongest alliances in Europe. The dispute stems largely from disagreements over the US-Israel military campaign against Iran, which Meloni has criticised and declined to support.

Trump attacks Meloni over Iran stance

Trump used the social media post to revisit disagreements that emerged during the Iran conflict, claiming Italy had refused to allow American forces to use its airfields during military operations.

“She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience,” Trump wrote, while also criticising NATO allies that declined to support the campaign.

Donald Trump shared the post on Truth Social a day after Meloni called his allegations “completely fabricated” and declared that “Italy and I do not beg”. Donald Trump shared the post on Truth Social a day after Meloni called his allegations “completely fabricated” and declared that “Italy and I do not beg”.

The US president further claimed that Meloni was now trying to improve relations with Washington after what he described as America’s military success against Iran.

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“Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!”

Trump’s comments came days after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending more than three months of conflict in West Asia, a war that exposed divisions between Washington and several European allies.

Meloni slams Trump’s claims as ‘fabricated’

Meloni responded with an unusually direct public rebuttal, rejecting Trump’s allegations and expressing astonishment at the US president’s remarks.

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned,” she said in a video statement released on Friday.

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The Italian leader questioned why Trump continued to attack allies rather than adversaries.

“I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn’t the first time this has happened,” she said.

Meloni also appeared to contrast Trump’s treatment of allies with his approach toward rival leaders.

“I can only say that it’s a shame he doesn’t show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating.”

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She ended with a pointed response to Trump’s claim that she had sought his attention at the G7 summit.

“But there’s one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not beg.”

Italy closes ranks behind its prime minister

Trump’s comments triggered a strong reaction across Italy’s political establishment.

News agency Associated Press reported that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned trip to the United States and described Trump’s remarks as “serious and offensive” toward both Meloni and Italy. Italy’s Foreign Ministry later announced that a business and scientific forum in Miami, which Tajani had been scheduled to attend, had also been cancelled.

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Support for Meloni came from across the political spectrum. President Sergio Mattarella reportedly contacted the prime minister, while senior ministers publicly defended her.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said he could not imagine Meloni ever begging anyone for a photograph, while Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said Trump’s remarks risked damaging the long-standing friendship between the United States and Italy.

In a rare show of cross-party solidarity, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also publicly backed Meloni, saying he had expressed support for her during a European Council meeting.

How a close alliance unravelled

The clash is a sharp contrast from the warm relationship the two leaders enjoyed earlier.

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Meloni was the only European Union leader to attend Trump’s inauguration and had visited him at Mar-a-Lago before his return to the White House. Trump frequently praised her as “fantastic”, “incredible” and a key ally in Europe.

However, differences emerged over Ukraine, trade, the Gaza conflict and, most significantly, Iran. According to AP, Meloni opposed the US-led military campaign against Iran and later criticised suggestions that Washington could use force to seize Greenland. Trump also publicly criticised her earlier this year after she refused to back the Iran operation.

CNN reported this week that Trump’s relationships with several G7 leaders have become increasingly strained amid disagreements over the Iran war, reopening old tensions between Washington and some of its closest allies.

Why the dispute matters

The controversy comes at a sensitive moment for transatlantic relations as Western allies seek to maintain unity on Iran, Ukraine, NATO and global security challenges. Italy is one of Washington’s closest European partners and a key NATO member. Meloni had sought to position herself as a bridge between the Trump administration and the European Union, a role that now appears increasingly difficult as relations deteriorate.

(With inputs from AP)