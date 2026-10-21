‘Find $1 billion, get 1% commission’: What is Trump’s $25 billion whistleblower programme

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Under this new whistleblower incentive programme, submitting an allegation alone would not qualify a person for a reward. 

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readOct 21, 2026 07:46 AM IST
us midterm elections, TrumpPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump unveiled a $25 million whistleblower programme offering US citizens cash rewards for information that exposes fraud or fraudsters, according to Fox News.

In his crackdown on taxpayer fraud, Trump, while speaking at an Oval Office event, proposed a 1% commission for qualifying tipsters. “If you turn somebody in and you, let’s say report, and you find $1 billion, we are giving a commission to that person of 1%,” Trump said.

What is Trump’s $25 billion whistleblower programme

In an exclusive report, Fox News Digital had outlined the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program in which a White House official had described a $25 million initiative by the Justice Department that offered rewards up to $30,000 for tips leading to a key fraud conviction or significant federal enforcement action.

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Who qualifies for a reward?

Under this new whistleblower incentive programme, submitting an allegation alone would not qualify a person for a reward.  According to the White House official, the information must lead to a successful fraud conviction or a significant federal enforcement action,

What Trump said now

However, what Trump spoke of on Tuesday pointed to a different payout structure.

Trump said journalists could also participate, subject to applicable rules and approval received from their employers.

Trump stated that citizens can report suspected theft of taxpayer dollars through the portal: fraud.gov.

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Trump said he would personally settle disputes regarding who should get a reward while describing the process in which he would decide whether competing tipsters should split a payment. “I’ll make that determination. It’ll be done expeditiously and fairly,” Trump said.

Why the initiative?

Vance said the idea of the programme came through a conversation with Trump about recruiting Americans to help uncover fraud. The reward adds a public tip incentive to the government’s broader campaign against fraud in federal benefits programmes.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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