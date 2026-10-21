‘Find $1 billion, get 1% commission’: What is Trump’s $25 billion whistleblower programme

US President Donald Trump unveiled a $25 million whistleblower programme offering US citizens cash rewards for information that exposes fraud or fraudsters, according to Fox News.

In his crackdown on taxpayer fraud, Trump, while speaking at an Oval Office event, proposed a 1% commission for qualifying tipsters. “If you turn somebody in and you, let’s say report, and you find $1 billion, we are giving a commission to that person of 1%,” Trump said.

What is Trump’s $25 billion whistleblower programme

In an exclusive report, Fox News Digital had outlined the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program in which a White House official had described a $25 million initiative by the Justice Department that offered rewards up to $30,000 for tips leading to a key fraud conviction or significant federal enforcement action.