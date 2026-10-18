‘Hatred in their hearts’: Trump blames immigration as violent protests rock France

US President Donald Trump has linked the violent nationwide demonstrations in France to “immigration,” and described it as the reason behind the country’s decline as protests and unrest in France drew hundreds of thousands of people who denounced poor conditions in schools and rising living costs.

French police have arrested at least 1,800 people across the country after violent groups clashed with officials and attempted to loot shops. According to authorities, masked groups set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, on Saturday, AP reported.

The protests, which began as student unrest in France, come six months ahead of presidential elections in a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.

Police detain a protester during a demonstration against rising living costs and students’ grievances, in Paris. (AP Photo)

Trump blames immigration for unrest in France

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote, “France is burning! The immigration of people from a completely different world – people carrying hatred in their hearts – has crushed the country that was once so great. Close the borders and take control of the situation, before it’s too late!”

Meanwhile, a video showed Trump appearing to mock the French protests during a rally for the November midterm elections in the United States, saying that Paris seemed to be a natural destination for “revolutions.”

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Trump mocks French protests at US rally

Joking about the ongoing demonstrations and unrest in France, Trump was heard saying, “Let’s go to France? It’s a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable. Let’s go to France and join the revolution.”

Trump: "Darling, the president just sent us $5,000. Let’s go to France… It’s a lovely place. No riots. No revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable." 😂 https://t.co/5GF4j4ixEb — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 16, 2026

Over 850 arrested in Paris alone

French police have said that more than 850 people have been arrested in Paris alone. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured in the uprising till now. Authorities have estimated that nearly 550,000 people have participated in demonstrations, while organisers believe that the number has crossed 800,000.

Police scuffle with protesters during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris. (AP Photo)

French police said groups with more than 1,000 people formed unauthorised marches across central Paris on Saturday. “By late afternoon, a new phase began with the arrival of large numbers of people whose sole aim was to steal and loot, taking advantage of the unrest,” AP quoted police as saying.

Minister Nuñez, in a post on X wrote, “The right to protest is a fundamental right. Deliberately and collectively sowing disorder through violence is not,” referring to the ransacking of thousands of businesses in many cities including Paris, Marseille.