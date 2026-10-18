‘Hatred in their hearts’: Trump blames immigration as violent protests rock France

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France protests have escalated into violent clashes, with at least 1,800 arrests as Donald Trump links the unrest to immigration and rising public discontent.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 18, 2026 07:23 PM IST First published on: Oct 18, 2026 at 07:05 PM IST
Trump on French protestsDonald Trump blames immigration for violent protests in France as police arrest at least 1,800 people. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has linked the violent nationwide demonstrations in France to “immigration,” and described it as the reason behind the country’s decline as protests and unrest in France drew hundreds of thousands of people who denounced poor conditions in schools and rising living costs.

France protests: Police arrest 1,800 people

French police have arrested at least 1,800 people across the country after violent groups clashed with officials and attempted to loot shops. According to authorities, masked groups set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, on Saturday, AP reported.

The protests, which began as student unrest in France, come six months ahead of presidential elections in a major challenge to President Emmanuel Macron.

France protests
Police detain a protester during a demonstration against rising living costs and students’ grievances, in Paris. (AP Photo)

Trump blames immigration for unrest in France

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote, “France is burning! The immigration of people from a completely different world – people carrying hatred in their hearts – has crushed the country that was once so great. Close the borders and take control of the situation, before it’s too late!”

Meanwhile, a video showed Trump appearing to mock the French protests during a rally for the November midterm elections in the United States, saying that Paris seemed to be a natural destination for “revolutions.”

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Trump mocks French protests at US rally

Joking about the ongoing demonstrations and unrest in France, Trump was heard saying, “Let’s go to France? It’s a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable. Let’s go to France and join the revolution.”

Over 850 arrested in Paris alone

French police have said that more than 850 people have been arrested in Paris alone. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured in the uprising till now. Authorities have estimated that nearly 550,000 people have participated in demonstrations, while organisers believe that the number has crossed 800,000.

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France protests
Police scuffle with protesters during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris. (AP Photo)

French police said groups with more than 1,000 people formed unauthorised marches across central Paris on Saturday. “By late afternoon, a new phase began with the arrival of large numbers of people whose sole aim was to steal and loot, taking advantage of the unrest,” AP quoted police as saying.

Minister Nuñez, in a post on X wrote, “The right to protest is a fundamental right. Deliberately and collectively sowing disorder through violence is not,” referring to the ransacking of thousands of businesses in many cities including Paris, Marseille.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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