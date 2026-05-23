Donald Trump names former CIA officer Aaron Lukas as interim US intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard’s exit

After Tulsi Gabbard stepped down as US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), US President Donald Trump appointed former CIA officer Aaron Lukas as her successor.

Gabbard stepped down citing her husband’s diagnosis of a rare bone cancer. She informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. She also posted her resignation letter on her X handle. In the post, she wrote: “Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI,” along with her resignation letter.