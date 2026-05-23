Donald Trump names former CIA officer Aaron Lukas as interim US intelligence chief after Tulsi Gabbard’s exit

Gabbard’s final day leading the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is expected to be June 30.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 23, 2026 02:47 PM IST
TrumpAaron Lukas is currently serving as the Principal Deputy DNI. (Credit: X@DepDNILukas)
Make us preferred source on Google

After Tulsi Gabbard stepped down as US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), US President Donald Trump appointed former CIA officer Aaron Lukas as her successor.

Gabbard stepped down citing her husband’s diagnosis of a rare bone cancer. She informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. She also posted her resignation letter on her X handle. In the post, she wrote: “Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI,” along with her resignation letter.

Following her exit, US President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, announcing Aaron Lukas as her replacement. He also said he hopes Gabbard’s husband returns to good health soon.

Tulsi gabbard

Gabbard’s final day leading the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is expected to be June 30.

Replying to Gabbard’s post, Lukas said, “We are all praying for Abraham and @DNIGabbard during this difficult time in their lives. She has led ODNI with patriotism, humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to truth. I am proud to have served as her deputy.”

Aaron Lukas is currently serving as the Principal Deputy DNI and had already been nominated last year to be Gabbard’s deputy. He is a former CIA officer with over 20 years of experience in the intelligence community, including service as a CIA chief of station. Lukas will serve as interim DNI, meaning his position is temporary until a permanent appointment is made or confirmed.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments