Donald Trump fires NSA John Bolton, says ‘disagreed strongly’ with his suggestions

Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, shared that he told Bolton on Monday night that his services were no longer required and Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

National Security Advisor John Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning. (Photo: REUTERS/File)

US President Donald Trump has fired his National Security Advisor John Bolton, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Trump said he “disagreed strongly” with his security advisor’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

Thanking Bolton for his services at the White House, he said will name a new National Security Advisor next week.

