Donald Trump fires NSA John Bolton, says ‘disagreed strongly’ with his suggestions

US President Donald Trump has fired his National Security Advisor John Bolton, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday, shared that he told Bolton on Monday night that his services were no longer required and Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Trump said he “disagreed strongly” with his security advisor’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

Thanking Bolton for his services at the White House, he said will name a new National Security Advisor next week.