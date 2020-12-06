Donald Trump falsely claims Georgia

President Donald Trump has fruitlessly pressed Georgia's governor to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state. (Image/AP)

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday night rally in Georgia for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue by recycling the falsehood that he won the state.

You know we won Georgia, just so you understand, Trump told a large crowd gathered for the first post-election rally for the president.

In fact, President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by about 12,500 votes out of 5 million casts.

Trump said that he travelled to Georgia to help ensure the two Republicans win what are probably the most important Senate runoffs in US history. First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the rally by telling Georgians that it’s more important than ever that you exercise your rights as a citizen and vote.

President Donald Trump has fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.

Trump made his request of Governor Brian Kemp in a phone call on Saturday, and the governor refused. That is according to a senior government official in Georgia with knowledge of the call who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A person close to the White House who was briefed on the matter verified that account of the call. Trump’s request was first reported by The Washington Post.

Trump’s fixation with his defeat is overshadowing his party’s campaign to save its majority in the Senate. The call took place hours before Trump is to appear at a rally in Georgia, where Republicans hope he will dedicate his energy to imploring their supporters to vote in two runoff elections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.