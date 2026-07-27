Trump shares fake images of tanker seizure and Kharg terminal strike on Truth Social

The posts come as tensions between the US and Iran continue, tied to ongoing maritime operations and military activity in the region.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJul 27, 2026 04:54 AM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 04:52 AM IST
Iran US liveTrump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

US President Donald Trump has posted a series of AI-generated images on his Truth Social platform, showing scenes that appear to depict a US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker and a strike on Iran’s Kharg Island oil export terminal.

One image shows Trump standing on a tanker with a US flag, while another shows fighter jets bombing the Kharg facility.

Trump Iran US
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

What do the images show?

The posts come as tensions between the US and Iran continue, tied to ongoing maritime operations and military activity in the region. The Kharg terminal handles a large share of Iran’s oil exports, making it a key target, and the image suggesting a strike there points to the possibility of further escalation.

Trump Iran US
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Trump has previously shared AI-generated images during this conflict depicting other military actions against Iranian assets.

What does this signal about the conflict?

Trump’s recent posts appear to point to continued US military pressure on Iran, in line with ongoing enforcement activity at sea. Market pricing tracked by the outlet suggests a lower chance of the US announcing a halt to offensive operations against Iran by 31 July.

Story continues below this ad
Trump Iran US
Trump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The posts may signal that military activity will continue or increase, which could affect the odds of a diplomatic resolution.

Most Read
1US court rejects Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee: What it means for Indians
2Why Trump halted plans to escalate US military action against Iran
3Oil tanker explodes in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mine, says Iran
4Berlin pride attack: 1 killed and 16 injured after van crashes into crowd at LGBTQ event
5How many US troops have really died in the Iran war? Pentagon accused of hiding truth
6UK cabinet reshuffle 2026: 3 Indian-origin ministers named under Andy Burnham

Observers will be watching for any official word from the White House or State Department on a possible pause in operations, which could shift market expectations. Developments around the Strait of Hormuz, including any incidents involving ships, may offer further signs of US intentions.

Iran War
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Mediation efforts by countries such as Pakistan, along with any new diplomatic moves, could also affect expectations around a possible ceasefire.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments