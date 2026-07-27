Trump shares fake images of tanker seizure and Kharg terminal strike on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump has posted a series of AI-generated images on his Truth Social platform, showing scenes that appear to depict a US seizure of an Iranian oil tanker and a strike on Iran’s Kharg Island oil export terminal.

One image shows Trump standing on a tanker with a US flag, while another shows fighter jets bombing the Kharg facility.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

What do the images show?

The posts come as tensions between the US and Iran continue, tied to ongoing maritime operations and military activity in the region. The Kharg terminal handles a large share of Iran’s oil exports, making it a key target, and the image suggesting a strike there points to the possibility of further escalation.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Trump has previously shared AI-generated images during this conflict depicting other military actions against Iranian assets.

What does this signal about the conflict?

Trump’s recent posts appear to point to continued US military pressure on Iran, in line with ongoing enforcement activity at sea. Market pricing tracked by the outlet suggests a lower chance of the US announcing a halt to offensive operations against Iran by 31 July.

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Trump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The posts may signal that military activity will continue or increase, which could affect the odds of a diplomatic resolution.

Observers will be watching for any official word from the White House or State Department on a possible pause in operations, which could shift market expectations. Developments around the Strait of Hormuz, including any incidents involving ships, may offer further signs of US intentions.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Mediation efforts by countries such as Pakistan, along with any new diplomatic moves, could also affect expectations around a possible ceasefire.