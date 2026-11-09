Trump, Musk back Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid China spy controversy

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After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having been “unfaithful” to his wife Lori Huang, the tech tycoon has received support from US President Donald Trump, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, and Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, among others.
President Trump on Sunday called the Nvidia co-founder an “honourable” person, while praising his contributions to the United States. The Republican leader, however, added that he hasn’t spoken to Huang about allegations of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former executive of a Singaporean data centre company, who was alleged to have spied on behalf of Beijing’s intelligence services, according to US agencies.
Donald Trump on Jensen Huang’s affair admission
“I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I hope everything’s fine. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it,” Trump said on Huang’s alleged affair. The president added, “I think he’s an honourable guy,” and that he has “done an amazing job for our country.”
When asked by reporters whether he would take Huang on his scheduled trip to Asia next week, Trump responded, saying, “I don’t know, but I’d certainly take him,” Reuters reported.
Elon Musk backs Jensen Huang
Defending Jensen Huang, venture capital Sequoia Capital founder Shaun Maguire called the Nvidia CEO “one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation”.
I agree
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2026
In a post on X, Maguire wrote, “Huang did something dumb. It was bad for America, but my guess is there was no bad intention. Two mistakes don’t make a right, and I believe Jensen is irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership.”
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to Maguire’s X post and wrote, “I agree.”
Marco Rubio declines to comment on controversy
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about the Jensen Huang affair controversy.
Before flying to Paris for a meeting of the G7, Rubio said, “I can’t comment on any of that. I just can’t comment because of the nature of it”.
“And I also can’t comment on an internal corporate matter that’s going on with Nvidia, as you highlight, I don’t know anything about that part of it so,” BBC quoted him as saying.