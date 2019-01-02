Donald Trump, Egyptian president discuss counter-terrorism, regional stability over phone

US President Donald Trump spoke over phone with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Tuesday during which they reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed countering terrorism and increasing regional stability, the White House said.

“The two reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and committed to strengthening the relationship in the new year, particularly in terms of countering terrorism and increasing regional stability,” a senior administration official said.

Trump and Sisi also discussed the upcoming inauguration of the Cathedral of the Nativity and the Al Fatah Al Aleem Mosque in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) and efforts to advance religious freedom in Egypt, the official said, requesting anonymity.

This was Trump’s first phone call with a foreign leader in the new year and the first after the terrorist attack near Egypt’s famed pyramids that killed at least four people and wounded 12 others.