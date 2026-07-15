Trump pays writer E. Jean Carroll $5.6 million in sexual abuse, defamation case

E. Jean Carroll attends the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, in New York City, New York, U.S., April 25, 2024. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Writer E. Jean Carroll has received more than $5.6 million from US President Donald Trump after the Supreme Court allowed a jury verdict holding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation to stand, according to court records and Carroll’s lawyers.

The payment, which includes the $5 million jury award plus interest, was made on Monday from an escrow account where it had been held since the 2023 verdict, news agency Associated Press reported.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, confirmed the payment on Tuesday. In a statement, Kaplan expressed their pleasure in reporting that Carroll had received the damages payment. Later, Carroll herself shared the news on Substack, stating, “the eagle has landed.” Trump’s lawyers have vowed to continue appealing the decision. Shortly after the jury ruled against him, Trump deposited the money into an escrow account.