Donald Trump denies report claiming he called dead American soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

Hours after a news report claimed that Donald Trump called the members of the US military “losers” and “suckers”, the US President denied the allegations and said it was “fake news” made to influence the upcoming presidential elections.

“I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so,” Trump tweeted.

“Also, I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!,” he further said.

The allegations were first reported in The Atlantic. According to the report, Trump had made remarks on soldiers who have been captured or killed, referring to the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018.

A senior Defense Department official with firsthand knowledge of events and a senior US Marine Corps officer had confirmed some of the Trump’s remarks including the 2018 cemetery comments by him, according to The Associated Press. The officials said that Trump had made the comments on November 10, 2018 when he begged off visiting the cemetery outside Paris. But when he was told that rainy weather made helicopter travel to the cemetery risky, but the Staffers from the National Security Council and the Secret Service could drive there, Trump responded by saying he didn’t want to visit the cemetery because it was “filled with losers”.

The White House had also blamed the cancelled visit on poor weather at the time. Also, according to a report published by The Atlantic, Trump had referred to the 1,800 Marines who died in World War I battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

The report invited reactions from several leaders including one from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden who said, “If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States.”

“Duty, honour, country” those are the values that drive our service members,” he said adding that if he is elected president, “I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honour their sacrifice “always.”

The senior Marine Corps officer and The Atlantic, citing sources with firsthand knowledge, also reported that Trump said he didn’t want to support the August 2018 funeral of Republican Sen. John McCain, a decorated Navy veteran who spent years as a Vietnam prisoner of war, because he was a “loser.”

The Atlantic also reported that Trump was angered that flags were flown at half-staff for McCain, saying: “What the f”— are we doing that for? Guy was a f—ing loser.” In 2015, shortly after launching his presidential candidacy, Trump publicly blasted McCain, saying “He’s not a war hero. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Meghan McCain, the late senator’s daughter, said in a pair of tweets on Thursday that she was hurt by the reported remarks.

“I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago. The loss is still incredibly painful and raw. No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand – America knows who this man is…This never stops being incredibly painful, triggering, and it rips off new layers of grief that wreak havoc on my life. I wouldn’t wish any of it on my worst enemy. I truly pray for peace for my family, our grief, and for this country,” she tweeted.

