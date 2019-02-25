Donald Trump delays a tariff deadline citing progress in China trade talks

Written by Ana Swanson

President Donald Trump delayed his own deadline to increase tariffs on Chinese goods Sunday as his administration continues a monthslong effort to persuade Beijing to make significant structural changes to its economy that have so far proved elusive.

Trump, in a tweet Sunday, said he would delay a Friday deadline to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports, citing “substantial progress” during a week of trade talks in Washington between US and Chinese officials.

The president, who has been eager to cut a deal with Beijing, said the negotiators had forged a compromise on key issues, including China’s requirement that US companies hand over valuable intellectual property and technology as a condition of doing business in China, as well as more purchases of US agriculture and energy products, like liquid natural gas.

I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

….productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

But in a hint of how fluid the talks remain, the two sides did not sign an official agreement and the White House did not release details on any agreements. Trump said he hoped to sign a final deal in person in a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China, most likely in March, but no new deadline was set for a resolution.

The extension will prevent the United States from increasing tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on March 2. The delay, which Trump had dangled as a possibility in recent weeks, is likely to calm volatile financial markets and reassure business owners who depend on China both for components and as a market for finished goods.

But while some analysts said Trump’s advisers appeared likely to secure greater concessions than past administrations have achieved, others remain skeptical that the United States can significantly transform the economic relationship with China.