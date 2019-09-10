Donald Trump declares Afghan peace talks with Taliban ‘dead’

Written by Lara Jakes

President Donald Trump declared Monday that peace talks with the Taliban were “dead” but signaled he would still withdraw U.S. troops from America’s longest war, following the collapse this weekend of a monthslong effort to ease violence in Afghanistan.

Expressing impatience with the continued burden of keeping 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, the president said it was not the US military’s role to secure the world. “Our soldiers are incredible, but they are serving as policemen, to a large extent,” Trump said. “We would like to get out, but we will get out at the right time.”

A plan to send home as many as 5,400 US forces by early next year — just as Trump revs up his reelection campaign — was at the heart of the negotiations that also sought a cease-fire in Kabul. The Afghan capital has been rocked by bloody attacks over the last several weeks, and violence is expected to escalate amid the political uncertainty.

Trump has long promised to end U.S. involvement in the war and said Monday the Afghan government “will have to take responsibility” for its own security “at the earliest possible time.”

Even so, the peace negotiations with the Taliban that would have started an American withdrawal “are dead,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “As far as I’m concerned, they are dead.”

It was unclear whether Trump’s angry denunciation would mean a permanent end to the talks with the Taliban, which had excluded Afghan government officials. The president has demonstrated a willingness to swing from one extreme to the other in foreign policy, including condemning and then praising Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea.

Trump now faces a difficult choice: He can go ahead without a negotiated agreement and reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from the current 14,000 to about 8,600 — the bare minimum the Pentagon has said is necessary to maintain enough of an intelligence-gathering presence to detect threats to the United States.

But he then risks forfeiting negotiating power in future talks with the Taliban.