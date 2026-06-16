Trump says ‘without me there would be no Israel’

Speaking to reporters in France at the G7 Summit, Trump said he has had a "great relationship" with Netanyahu.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 05:45 PM IST
us iran deal, trumpPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and US President Donald Trump during a press conference. (File)
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday highlighted Washington’s support for Tel Aviv and claimed that “there would have been no Israel without me.”

The Republican leader criticised the Israeli military’s campaign against the Hezbollah militant group and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be “more responsible” on Lebanon.

Call for peace at the G7 Summit

Speaking to reporters in France at the G7 Summit, Trump said the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah has gone on for too long, and “too many people are being killed.”

Also Read | After US-Iran peace deal, how quickly can Strait of Hormuz clear its shipping backlog

Timing of Israeli strikes and the Iran peace deal

Referring to the recent strike by the Israeli military in Lebanon’s southern suburb, Trump suggested he was upset with it as the attack came shortly before the interim peace deal was announced between the US and Iran.

Criticism of military tactics in civilian areas

Trump said, “And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they’re not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you.”

The scale of the conflict and relationship with Netanyahu

The US President highlighted America’s support for Israel and said, “Without the US, there’d be no Israel,” adding Tel Aviv “would have been blown up a long time ago had I not gotten involved.”

Trump called the fighting in Lebanon a “minor war” and described Hezbollah as “the little pinprick out there that constantly rears its head,” but said the peace deal with Iran would survive even if Tel Aviv continues to strike Beirut.

He added that he hasn’t been “happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon and Hezbollah.” However, when asked by reporters about his relationship with Netanyahu, Trump said “I’ve had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

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Upcoming US-Iran memorandum and economic implications

The development comes as Washington and Tehran are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding to extend the fragile ceasefire and end the conflict in West Asia.

The move could also reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has been virtually blocked since the war broke out between US-Israel and Iran in February.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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