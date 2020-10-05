scorecardresearch
Hathras rape case

Watch: Covid infected Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

The president's visit came shortly after he promised his supporters "a surprise" in a video posted a video on social media.

By: AP | Bethesda | Updated: October 5, 2020 6:50:25 am
donald trump health update, donald trump leaves hospital to greet supporters, donald trump leaves hospital, donald trump coronavirus, trump covid, trump hospitalised, donald trump newsPresident Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on Sunday. (AP)

President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

