‘A great one’: Trump hails Modi as India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister

PM Modi became India’s longest-serving elected prime minister as Donald Trump praised him for his leadership and milestone tenure.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 12:25 AM IST
Modi TrumpTrump called PM Modi 'a strong, healthy and wise man.' (File Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister and called him “a strong, healthy, and wise man.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is!”

Modi achieved the milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday with a tenure of 4,399 days (unbroken) in office, surpassing the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record.

Trump said PM Modi is “a strong, healthy, and wise man” and that he “will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him.”

PM Modi acknowledged Trump’s greetings and thanked the US President for the “warm wishes” in a post on X.

Modi wrote, “I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated PM Modi on achieving the milestone of longest-serving elected PM and addressed him as “dear friend.”

In a special video message for PM Modi, who completed 12 consecutive years in office, Netanyahu said “Prime Minister Modi, my dear friend in India. Congratulations on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. You’ve transformed India. You’ve strengthened the bond between India and Israel. And you’ve earned the admiration of millions and millions from around the world.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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