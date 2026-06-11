‘A great one’: Trump hails Modi as India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister and called him “a strong, healthy, and wise man.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is!”

Modi achieved the milestone of becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday with a tenure of 4,399 days (unbroken) in office, surpassing the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s record.

Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.@POTUS@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4W09WzT4Ju — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026

Trump said PM Modi is “a strong, healthy, and wise man” and that he “will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him.”

PM Modi acknowledged Trump’s greetings and thanked the US President for the “warm wishes” in a post on X.

Modi wrote, “I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated PM Modi on achieving the milestone of longest-serving elected PM and addressed him as “dear friend.”

In a special video message for PM Modi, who completed 12 consecutive years in office, Netanyahu said “Prime Minister Modi, my dear friend in India. Congratulations on becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. You’ve transformed India. You’ve strengthened the bond between India and Israel. And you’ve earned the admiration of millions and millions from around the world.”