Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on BJP’s ‘historic’ election victory in Bengal, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House (Photo/Reuters)

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s on his “historic” election victory, calling it decisive, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday (May 5).

He told PM Modi that India is “lucky” to have him as the leader during a recent call, White House Spokesman Kush Desai said.

“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader,” Desai told PTI.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” he added.

BJP’s historic victory in Bengal, Assam