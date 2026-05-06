Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi on BJP’s ‘historic’ election victory in Bengal, Assam

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s on his “historic” election victory, calling it decisive, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday (May 5).
He told PM Modi that India is “lucky” to have him as the leader during a recent call, White House Spokesman Kush Desai said.
“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader,” Desai told PTI.
“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” he added.
BJP’s historic victory in Bengal, Assam
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory by securing over two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule.
The saffron party bagged 207 of 294 seats, sweeping through one of India’s crucial political frontiers.
In Assam, the party witnessed a hat-trick, with the BJP-led alliance winning 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly.
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Calling the election results “historic” and “unprecedented”, PM Modi said that the mandate signalled a new phase in West Bengal, reaffirming BJP’s commitment to Viksit Bharat.
Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters on Monday evening, the PM expressed gratitude to voters of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and Puducherry for putting up a united front amid the global uncertainty triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis by exercising their franchise in favour of stability in governance.
“For us, democracy is not just a system, it is a tradition that flows in our veins … Today, not only has India’s democracy triumphed, its Constitution has also triumphed. Our constitutional institutions have triumphed, our democratic processes have triumphed,” he said.
“Today, BJP-led NDA governments are in power in more than 20 states … with the mantra ‘nagrik devo bhava’ (citizen is God). We are dedicated to serving the people, that is why the people are placing more and more trust in the BJP … where there is BJP, there is good governance … there is development,” he said.
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