Donald Trump congratulates Japan’s Takaichi on election win

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition’s election ‍win, ⁠wishing her “great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda” in ​a social media post.

Takaichi, ‌Japan’s first female leader, swept to ​a historic election win on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts that have spooked financial markets ‌and military spending aimed at countering China.Trump on Sunday ‌wrote that it was “my honor ‌to endorse you.”