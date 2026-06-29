Trump calls ‘communism’ the greatest threat to US since World Wars and 9/11

President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's policy conference, a gathering of conservative Christian activists and leaders, at the Washington Hilton, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it of embracing communism and positioning the charge as a central theme of the Republican campaign ahead of the November midterm elections.

Addressing religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference in the US, Trump indicated the rise of progressive candidates in New York as evidence that the Democratic Party was moving toward what he called “core communism”.

Taking to his Truth Social platform after the event, Trump wrote that, “Communism is the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11.”