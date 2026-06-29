Trump calls ‘communism’ the greatest threat to US since World Wars and 9/11
Addressing religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority conference in the US, Trump indicated the rise of progressive candidates in New York as evidence that the Democratic Party was moving toward what he called "core communism".
President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's policy conference, a gathering of conservative Christian activists and leaders, at the Washington Hilton, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)
US President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on the Democratic Party, accusing it of embracing communism and positioning the charge as a central theme of the Republican campaign ahead of the November midterm elections.
Addressing religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference in the US, Trump indicated the rise of progressive candidates in New York as evidence that the Democratic Party was moving toward what he called “core communism”.
Taking to his Truth Social platform after the event, Trump wrote that, “Communism is the Greatest Threat to our Country since World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or 9/11.”
The post reflects a Republican strategy to frame Democrats as extremists following the success of left-wing candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in recent primary elections.
Trump vs Democratic Party
Trump, in his speech, repeatedly referred to the New York primary victories as a warning for the rest of the country, arguing that the Democratic Party had surrendered to its progressive wing.
“The Democratic Party is in big trouble… This is not stopping with New York,” Trump stated.
He also claimed the party wanted to dismantle traditional American values, accusing Democrats of attacking Christianity, promoting radical social policies, and threatening religious freedom.
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“The radical left want to resume the transgender mutilation of children, they want to restart the war on Christians and churches, and as you saw with the communists elected in New York recently… they want to completely destroy the traditional American way of life,” Trump said in the speech.
Trump also mocked communist ideology, saying it was easy to attract support by promising free housing, food, and other benefits, but argued such a system would eventually collapse.
Religious conservatives
Speaking before an audience of evangelical and conservative Christian leaders, Trump sought to portray communism as fundamentally opposed to religion.
“All communists are godless. They do not believe in God,” he said, adding that Christianity would become a primary target if left-wing politics gained greater influence in the United States.
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The president also linked his political opponents to violence, alleging that assassinations formed an important part of communist ideology. “I’m sorry to say but the assassinations of those who oppose them is a very important element of their ideology. Assassinations are a big deal for them. They are animals!” the president stated.
Calling the situation the gravest challenge in America’s history, Trump said the ideological battle facing the country was “the greatest threat to our country since its founding 250 years ago”.
Republicans midterm messaging
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who also addressed the conference, warned supporters that progressive candidates were gaining momentum nationwide.
Johnson argued that “mini-Mamdanis” were emerging across the country. “There is a dangerous trend going on in the country right now. The best way to describe what I’ve seen is there are little mini-Mamdanis popping up all around the country running for Congress.”
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Invoking former President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War rhetoric, Johnson said communism was no longer simply a foreign threat but had reached US politics.
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