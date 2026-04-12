Trump threatens China to impose 50% tariff if it supplies weapons to Iran

During an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked by the anchor whether his earlier warning of levying 50% tariff on countries helping Iran was targeting China. “Yes, China and potentially others. But specifically, yes, China is included,” the US president responded.
🇺🇸 “I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles. I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship and I think they wouldn’t do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don’t think they would anymore. But if we catch them doing that… pic.twitter.com/JC0D36fp9O
— Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 12, 2026
Trump further said, “I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles. I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship and I think they wouldn’t do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don’t think they would anymore. But if we catch them doing that they get a 50% tariff.”
Detailing about the negotiations with Iran, Trump said Tehran would return to the negotiation table while warning that he could take out Iran in “in one day.”
“I predict they come back and they give us everything we want,” Trump told anchor Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. He added, “I want everything…They have no cards.”
The Republican leader also defended his statement which he gave last week that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” and said he was “fine with it” and that it this threat which brought Tehran to negotiating table.
“When I say about a civilization. It really has changed. It really has. But think of it. They’re allowed to say, ‘Death to America. Death to this,’” Trump said.
“And I make one statement. They say, Oh, such a big deal. That statement got them to the bargaining table and they haven’t left it,” he added.
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This comes after talks between US and Iranian negotiators in Islamabad failed to reach an agreement and concluded on Sunday, jeopardising the two-week ceasefire which ends on April 22.
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