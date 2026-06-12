Trump cancels Iran strikes, says ‘final points’ of peace deal approved

Trump's Iran strikes announcement signals possible breakthrough in US-Iran tensions as ceasefire talks advance despite continued naval blockade in Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 12:48 AM IST
trump on iran warPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he has called off planned military strikes against Iran, hours after threatening to escalate the war with more bombings and a desire to “take over” Tehran’s oil export hub Kharg Island.

A multilateral consensus reached

The US President said the “final points” of agreement between Washington and Tehran have been approved by all the parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have ​been ​brought to the ⁠highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, ‌as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote in ⁠a ⁠post on Truth Social.

Naval blockade remains active

Trump, however, added in the post that ongoing US naval blockade of Iran’s ports in the Strait of Hormuz will “remain in full force”.

 

“The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized. Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” the Republican leader said.

A sudden reversal from the brink of war

The announcement came after two days of consecutive strikes by US and Iran which threatened the Gulf region closer to resumption of a full-scale war.

 

Hours after unveiling fresh salvo of threats against Tehran on social media, saying US would hit Iran “very hard tonight” and take “total control” of oil market and Kharg Island, Trump suggested that talks to extend the fragile ceasefire between the two countries have made progress.

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Also Read | Trump says US secretly moved 100 million barrels of oil past Iran. Reports suggest it wasn’t a secret

Behind-the-scenes Qatari mediation

It’s not the first time that Trump has claimed a deal with Iran was close, however, reports stated that a Qatari delegation was in Tehran earlier this week to hold discussion over peace deal.

Tehran warns of an endless energy quagmire

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned earlier that “wrong strategies and impulsive decisions” would wreak havoc on energy markets and “create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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