Donald Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: Statement

The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results with unproven allegations of fraud, had pledged to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Biden the win.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

Trump’s refusal to concede has put Biden’s transition to the White House in limbo, complicating his efforts to tackle a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 247,000 people in the United States and shows no sign of slowing.

In a call with reporters, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who co-chairs Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said blocking Biden transition advisers from meeting with government experts could harm their ability to confront the pandemic next year.

Several doctors and nurses associations published a letter on Tuesday urging the Trump administration to share critical COVID-19 data, such as equipment inventories, medical supplies and hospital bed capacity, with Biden’s team.

Biden, a Democratic former vice president who will take office on Jan. 20, has also not been able to receive the classified intelligence briefings normally afforded a president-elect.

