United States President Donald Trump early Wednesday moved the Cabinet meeting, earlier scheduled to be held in Camp David — the presidential retreat — to the White House, citing bad weather.
The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, where all Cabinet members, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, are likely to attend, Fox News reported.
Over a post on TruthSocial, Trump wrote: “Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David.”
The Camp David trip was planned after fresh US strikes in Iran raised concerns about an anticipated peace deal.
Why is the meeting being held?
During the meeting, Trump and his top officials are poised to discuss issues both foreign and domestic, according to a a White House official who spoke to the New York Post.
These include the “recent successes of the administration including economy and small business wins, Task Force to Eliminate Fraud highlights, and foreign policy updates,” the official told the NY Post.
The talks come at a time when Iran has accused the US of violating a ceasefire after US forces carried out what Washington described as “defensive strikes” in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and boats allegedly laying mines near the Strait of Hormuz.
Significance of Camp David
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Camp David, US President’s country residence, has served as a space offering solitude, where they host foreign leaders, according to the White House Archives.
Eatbalished by former President Franklin Roosevelt as USS Shangri La, the residence models the new main lodge after the Roosevelt winter vacation home in Warm Springs, Georgia.
Ex President Eisenhower then renamed the institution in honor of his grandson David, according to the official website of the Archives.
A place to hold foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Winston Churchill of Great Britain attended the first such meeting in May of 1943.
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Moreover, a summit held at the retreat in 1978, attended by Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin resulted in the Camp David Accords, the Archives highlighted.
Talks to ‘take a few days’
Meanwhile, negotiations over a potential memorandum of understanding to halt the conflict and reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continued in Qatar.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Tuesday said that the key global energy route called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz “one way or the other,” Reuters quoted.
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