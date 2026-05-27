Trump moves Cabinet meet from Camp David to White House amid bad weather

United States President Donald Trump early Wednesday moved the Cabinet meeting, earlier scheduled to be held in Camp David — the presidential retreat — to the White House, citing bad weather.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, where all Cabinet members, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, are likely to attend, Fox News reported.

Over a post on TruthSocial, Trump wrote: “Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David.”

The Camp David trip was planned after fresh US strikes in Iran raised concerns about an anticipated peace deal.