Watch: Trump dials terminally ill fan, says ‘we both fight’

A 44-year-old terminally ill fan of Donald Trump had his bucket list wish come true after receiving a call from the president itself. Jay Barret, who hails from Connecticut, is terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and is currently receiving palliative care.

The video of Barret’s conversation was posted on Facebook by his Democrat politician sister, Bridgette Hoskie, who arranged for the President to call him. “This is a big one,” she wrote.

“You’re my kind of man, Jay,” Trump told him. “I’m very proud of you.” “I’ll talk to you again, Jay, OK? You keep that fight going. We both fight,” the president added.

“Mr President, through thick and thin, you know there’s been a lot of thicks, and there’s been a lot of thins, I support you,” said Barrett, who once was a Democrat and voted for Barack Obama, but only recently became a fan of the Republican president.

“I wish you could come to a rally,” Trump said, to which Barrett replied, “I plan on coming down to DC between now and my expiration date.”

He was urged by the president to not talk about dying. Barrett also said that he wishes to vote for Trump in 2020 elections.

“That’s pretty crazy, Did I just talk to the president of the United States on the phone?” Barrett, who breathes through tubes inserted in his nostrils and throat, said after the phone calls end.