Toggle Menu
Watch: Trump dials terminally ill fan, says ‘we both fight’https://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trump-calls-terminally-ill-fan-jay-barret-bridgette-hoskie-5614993/

Watch: Trump dials terminally ill fan, says ‘we both fight’

Jay Barret, who hails from Connecticut, is terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and is currently receiving palliative care.

In this undated selfie provided by Bridgette Hoskie, her brother Jay Barrett and herself pose for the photo. Barrett, a terminally ill Connecticut man who’s a big supporter of President Donald Trump, is getting a bucket list wish fulfilled, with help from his Democratic sister. (Bridgette Hoskie via AP)

A 44-year-old terminally ill fan of Donald Trump had his bucket list wish come true after receiving a call from the president itself. Jay Barret, who hails from Connecticut, is terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and is currently receiving palliative care.

The video of Barret’s conversation was posted on Facebook by his Democrat politician sister, Bridgette Hoskie, who arranged for the President to call him. “This is a big one,” she wrote.

“You’re my kind of man, Jay,” Trump told him. “I’m very proud of you.” “I’ll talk to you again, Jay, OK? You keep that fight going. We both fight,” the president added.

“Mr President, through thick and thin, you know there’s been a lot of thicks, and there’s been a lot of thins, I support you,” said Barrett, who once was a Democrat and voted for Barack Obama, but only recently became a fan of the Republican president.

“I wish you could come to a rally,” Trump said, to which Barrett replied, “I plan on coming down to DC between now and my expiration date.”

He was urged by the president to not talk about dying. Barrett also said that he wishes to vote for Trump in 2020 elections.

Advertising

“That’s pretty crazy, Did I just talk to the president of the United States on the phone?” Barrett, who breathes through tubes inserted in his nostrils and throat, said after the phone calls end.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trump says US negotiating on release of hostages abroad
2 UK to set up Brexit advisory groups to find alternative arrangements for Irish border
3 Cardinal Pell sent to jail to await sentencing on sexual abuse conviction