Meet ‘Donald Trump’, the blond-haired Bangladeshi buffalo going viral before Eid al-Adha

A sacrificial albino buffalo named after U.S. President Donald Trump which recently went viral, is pictured at an agro farm ahead of Eid-al-Adha, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, May 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
On a farm on the outskirts of Dhaka, a 700-kg buffalo is getting four baths a day, famous for his blond hair brushed with a pink comb, and goes by the name Donald Trump.
The animal, an albino bull whose flowing helmet of hair bears an uncanny resemblance to the United States President’s signature look, has become an unlikely internet sensation in Bangladesh, drawing social media enthusiasts, curious onlookers, and children to the gates of owner Zia Uddin Mridha’s farm in Narayanganj.
“My younger brother picked this name because of the buffalo’s extraordinary hair,” Mridha, 38, told news agency AFP.
“Truly, the features are similar between the buffalo and President Donald Trump,” (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
Throughout May, a steady stream of visitors has made the trip – some from considerable distances. Businessman Faisal Ahmed, 30, arrived with five friends and relatives to see the animal up close, photographs in hand.
“Truly, the features are similar between the buffalo and President Donald Trump,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by AFP.
“My nephew took a one-hour boat journey just to come and see ‘Donald Trump’,” he added.
A necessary goodbye
Mridha has cared for the four-year-old buffalo for the past year. Watching the bull snuffle through a bowl of fodder, he spoke with visible affection – and a measure of resignation.
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“I am going to miss Donald Trump, but that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha – making a sacrifice.”
Albino buffaloes are exceedingly uncommon, according to local livestock department officials, who note that the absence of melanin production gives such animals their distinctive white or pink appearance. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)
Rare by nature
Albino buffaloes are exceedingly uncommon, according to local livestock department officials, who note that the absence of melanin production gives such animals their distinctive white or pink appearance. In the case of Mridha’s bull, it is the blond combover – neatly set between sweeping curved horns – that has sealed the comparison.
“The only luxury he enjoys is bathing four times a day,” Mridha said, adding that the similarities between the bull and the American president ended at the hair.
A rare blonde buffalo has gone viral online after being nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of its unusual hair-like fur.
The buffalo’s sudden fame arrives at a charged moment. Muslim-majority Bangladesh, a nation of
170 million people are preparing for Eid al-Adha – the Islamic feast of sacrifice – later this month. More than 10 million livestock, including goats, sheep, cows, and buffaloes, are expected to be sacrificed during the holiday, which for many poorer families marks a rare occasion to eat meat. According to the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, over 10,4 animals were sacrificed in 2020.
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The Trump buffalo is not the only one carrying a name. His companions on the farm include an aggressive bull named “Tufan” – meaning storm in Bangla – a generously built animal called “Fat Boy“, and the mild-mannered “Sweet Boy“. One golden-haired bull earned the name Neymar, after the Brazilian footballer’s bleached-blond cut.
Buffalo under stress
The crowd’s enthusiasm, however, has come at a cost. Mridha said the stress of constant visitors has caused the buffalo to lose weight, prompting him to limit public access. Still, children continue to peer through the farm gates for a glimpse of the animal.
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