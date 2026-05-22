Meet ‘Donald Trump’, the blond-haired Bangladeshi buffalo going viral before Eid al-Adha

A sacrificial albino buffalo named after U.S. President Donald Trump which recently went viral, is pictured at an agro farm ahead of Eid-al-Adha, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, May 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

On a farm on the outskirts of Dhaka, a 700-kg buffalo is getting four baths a day, famous for his blond hair brushed with a pink comb, and goes by the name Donald Trump.

The animal, an albino bull whose flowing helmet of hair bears an uncanny resemblance to the United States President’s signature look, has become an unlikely internet sensation in Bangladesh, drawing social media enthusiasts, curious onlookers, and children to the gates of owner Zia Uddin Mridha’s farm in Narayanganj.

“My younger brother picked this name because of the buffalo’s extraordinary hair,” Mridha, 38, told news agency AFP.

“Truly, the features are similar between the buffalo and President Donald Trump,” (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain) “Truly, the features are similar between the buffalo and President Donald Trump,” (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Throughout May, a steady stream of visitors has made the trip – some from considerable distances. Businessman Faisal Ahmed, 30, arrived with five friends and relatives to see the animal up close, photographs in hand.