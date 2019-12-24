‘Tremendous, tremendous fumes’: Trump’s bizarre rant against wind turbines

US President Donald Trump. (File photo, source: AP) US President Donald Trump. (File photo, source: AP)

In his latest tirade against wind turbines, climate change denier and US President Donald Trump said manufacturing them releases “tremendous fumes” into the atmosphere.

Addressing a group of young Republican supporters in Florida, Trump said: “They’re made in China and Germany mostly. But they’re manufactured tremendous if you’re into this, tremendous fumes. Gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything.

“You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right? Spewing. Whether it’s in China, Germany, it’s going into the air. It’s our air, their air, everything, right?”

President Trump: "I never understood wind, you know I know windmills very much. I've studied it better than anybody." pic.twitter.com/0U432SgNA2 — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2019

Trump was in the past ridiculed for his claims that wind turbines, which produce clean energy, affected property values and their noise caused cancer.

Trump, who has been impeached by the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives, began his speech saying he knows “windmills very much.”

“I never understood wind. You know, I know windmills very much. They’re noisy. They kill the birds. You want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen in your life.”

The Guardian, citing a 2013 study, reported that windmills had a negative impact on wildlife. ” a 2013 study by the Wildlife Society estimated widespread fatalities in California, including close to a million bats and more than half a million birds, including 83,000 raptors such as bald and golden eagles,” it said.

Trump also said he likes windmills which of orange shade.

“You see all those [windmills]. They’re all different shades of color,” he said. “They’re like sort of white, but one is like an orange-white. It’s my favorite color, orange.”

