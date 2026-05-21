Trump, Netanyahu clash over Iran war strategy in ‘long and difficult’ phone call: Report

Strait of Hormuz contention: US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier appeared to be split over ending Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz.

A phone call between United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the progress of the war against Iran turned tense on Wednesday, reported news website CNN. The development came after Trump announced a halt on strikes that was planned for Tuesday.

Earlier, too, the two differed on various aspects of the Iran war strategy. In fact, Israel had allegedly launched the attack on South Fars oil field in Iran without taking the US into confidence. Moreover the primary objectives of the two in the Iran war seem to be different.

Netanyahu, who has been advocating for a more aggressive approach towards Iran since the beginning of the war on February 28, expressed his disappointment with Trump’s actions, telling the US president that delaying the attacks was a mistake, and that the president should continue as planned, a US official told CNN.