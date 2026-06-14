Trump assures Netanyahu any Iran deal will tackle nuclear threat, Hezbollah: Report

United States President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of addressing Tehran’s nuclear programme, missiles and Hezbollah while striking any deal with Iran, a senior diplomatic source told Israel Hayom.

Quoting the source, Iran International highlighted that Trump made clear to Netanyahu that no agreement would be reached unless the issues that led the US and Israel to war against Iran were addressed.

Over a conversation on Friday, both leaders agreed that any future agreement would require Iran to surrender its stockpile of enriched nuclear material and enforce limits on its nuclear and missile programmes, according to the Israeli PM’s office.

The assertion comes amid persistent uncertainty over the status of negotiations in the US-Iran war. While Trump, on various occasions, has indicated that a breakthrough was near, Iranian officials have denied saying no final agreement was reached yet.

Israel closely watching US-Iran deal

While Israel is not bound by any terms of the US-Iran agreement, it is firm on ensuring the negotiations between Washington and Tehran, addresses key security issues, Iran International reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office:

President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations. Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 11, 2026

Taking over X, Netanyahu’s office wrote: “Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran’s support for its terrorist proxies in the region.”

Later over a post on X, Netanyahu vowed to stop Iran from possessing nuclear weapons, and said that both Trump and him were in “full agreement” on the matter.

“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel – Iran will not have nuclear weapons. President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue. For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran’s nuclear program. Were it not for this struggle, Iran would have long ago possessed atomic bombs to destroy Israel,” Netanyahu claimed on Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel – Iran will not have nuclear weapons. President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue. For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran’s nuclear… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 12, 2026

The Israeli PM also alleged that Iran was working to destroy the Jewish nation, while asserting that he was “dedicating my life to preventing them from doing so.”

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“As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen,” he added.

Regime change in Tehran likely if talks fail

The anonymous source, speaking to Israel Hayom, meanwhile, warned that if talks with Tehran failed following an initial understanding and Iran continues its military activities, regime change in Tehran will likely be placed on the agenda of diplomats in Washington.

The statement comes two days after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei rejected Trump’s suggestions that a final deal was to be finalised soon. Baqaei then asserted that Tehran had not reached a final decision on the proposed agreement.