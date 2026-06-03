Trump confirms he called Netanyahu ‘crazy’, says ‘there would be no Israel if it wasn’t for me’

Trump-Netanyahu call tensions resurfaced after the US president acknowledged criticizing Israel’s Lebanon offensive and expressed concern over stalled regional diplomacy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 3, 2026 08:04 PM IST
trump netanyahu meeting gaza stripPresident Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
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US President Donald Trump in a podcast on Wednesday acknowledged that he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “crazy” in a phone call on Monday over fighting in Lebanon and added that he was “a little bit perturbed” over Tel Aviv’s continued offensive in Beirut that was holding back peace talks with Iran.

In the podcast, Trump was asked whether he called Netanyahu “effing crazy” and accused him of ingratitude. The US president acknowledged the tensions during the call with the Israeli prime minister but added that his relations with Netanyahu remain solid and the two leaders connected because they’re both “wartime” leaders.

Tensions and assertions of support

During the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, Trump said “I did. I wouldn’t say ​angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting ⁠with Lebanon, you know.” Calling out Israel, the Republican leader added, “I’ll tell you what, if it wasn’t for me, there would be no Israel right now.”

Adding praise for Netanyahu, the US president said “We’ve worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him.”

Details of the expletive-laden rant

An Axios report, earlier cited an unidentified US official, who said that Trump told Netanyahu “You’re fuing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

In the podcast, Trump said that during the phone call with Israeli leader, “At some point I said, Bibi, we got to stop this. We ​got to stop it.”

Political pressure and the Midterm elections

The US president’s acknowledgement of tense call with Netanyahu highlights the growing pressure he faces in order to resolve the Iran conflict as higher energy prices and global economic uncertainty looms large over Republican party’s prospects in the midterm elections.

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Iran’s stance on a comprehensive ceasefire

Iranian administration has clarified that it will not assent to ceasefire deal with the United States until the truce agreement also covers Lebanon, which Israeli military invaded in March targeting Tehran-backed Hezbollah militant group which allegedly attacked Tel Aviv in support of Iran.

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Express Global Desk

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