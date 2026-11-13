‘Shouting match from hell’: Trump, Netanyahu clash over Iran war, says report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a heated telephone conversation recently over the future of the Iran war, yet again exposing differences between the two allies over whether military operations against Tehran should resume or diplomatic efforts should be given more time.

According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, which cited sources familiar with the conversation, the two leaders spoke over the weekend in an exchange described by one source as a “shouting match from hell”. The conversation reportedly centred on the possibility of restarting military strikes against Iran, with Netanyahu pressing for renewed action while Trump favoured continuing negotiations.

However, Netanyahu’s office has rejected the account. Responding to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office called it “Fake news, complete nonsense”. Another senior Israeli official cited by Ynet confirmed that the telephone conversation had taken place but disputed the description of the exchange, saying it was “very much not a difficult conversation”.

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Why Trump and Netanyahu disagree over Iran

Netanyahu believes Iran could rebuild its nuclear capabilities and argues that removing the country’s current leadership is necessary to eliminate the threat permanently.

Trump, meanwhile, has indicated that Washington is prepared to give diplomatic negotiations another opportunity, while maintaining economic pressure on Iran rather than immediately returning to military action.

The Israeli prime minister has reportedly been lobbying the US president to change course. Meanwhile, multiple reports claimed Netanyahu had been calling Trump daily to urge him to resume strikes against Iran.

What Trump and Netanyahu said about Iran

Trump’s public remarks have indicated reluctance to restart military operations immediately. In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, broadcast on November 8, he was asked whether he would resume the war against Iran.

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“Well, I’m not looking to. I don’t think there’s any reason to,” Trump said.

Netanyahu, however, reiterated his position while addressing the swearing-in of Israel’s 26th Knesset on November 10. He warned that Iran was working to rebuild its nuclear capabilities and argued that regime change was the only lasting solution.

“The only way to permanently remove this existential threat is by toppling the ayatollah regime,” Netanyahu said.

He also warned that Israel could face international pressure to accept an agreement that would allow Iran’s existing leadership to remain in power. Netanyahu further called for a national unity government in Israel, citing the security challenges facing the country.

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Trump bluntly tells JD Vance to shift focus from Iran

Trump on Thursday directed Vice President JD Vance to shift his focus away from the Iran war and instead devote himself to fighting what the president says is corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states.

Vance has been blunt in blaming the war, and the economic reverberations it has caused, for Republicans’ sweeping losses in last week’s midterm elections. “We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Trump said in a social media post Thursday. “Those days have long since passed.”

Trump earlier this week said he believed the war “militarily is effectively over,” and appeared to double down on that message by pointedly directing Vance “to focus his complete and total attention” on his anti-fraud campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)