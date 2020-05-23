White House Press Secretary accidentally reveals Donald Trump’s bank details in press briefing

President Donald Trump arrives to speak with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump arrives to speak with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held up a cheque written by President Trump for $100,000 — his contribution to COVID-19 relief efforts.

While announcing US President Donald Trump’s contribution to COVID-19 relief efforts on Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany accidentally revealed Trump’s personal bank account details.

In a press briefing on Friday, McEnany announced that Trump was donating his quarterly pay cheque towards relief efforts. She held up a cheque for $100,000, that President Trump had written to the Department of Health and Human Services in a bid to “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus”.

However, the US President’s bank details were clearly visible when McEnany help up the cheque for White house reporters to see. An official from the Trump administration told the New York Times that mock cheques were never used in press briefings, suggesting that the cheque McEnany held up was legitimate.

“Today the President’s salary went to help advance new therapies to treat this virus, but leave it to the media to find a shameful reason not to simply report the facts, focusing instead on whether the check is real or not,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

Experts have said it is unlikely that Trump’s account will be hacked into as it will have additional security measures in place due to his post as President of the United States. McEnany was appointed as Press Secretary of Donald Trump’s administration in April, this year.

