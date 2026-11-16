‘Beautiful woman called spies’: Trump backs Jensen Huang’s Nvidia comeback

US President Donald Trump on Monday backed tech entrepreneur Jensen Huang to return as semiconductor company Nvidia’s CEO and said that he “would not mind” if he were to be reinstated in the company. The development comes after Huang stepped down from Nvidia last week, owing to mounting pressure after he admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife, Lori Huang, amid allegations of multiple extramarital relationships.

“I would not mind. I would not mind that,” Trump said on Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief ahead of his departure for a trip to China, adding, “that certainly isn’t a bad idea.” Trump further added that Huang had “learned a big lesson” after allegations of affairs with the employees of Nvidia surfaced. Reports, citing US intelligence agencies, have stated that Jensen was involved in a close relationship with a woman named Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese intelligence asset.