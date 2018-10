Donald Trump taunts porn actress Stormy Daniels as ‘Horseface’

The judge on Monday said Donald Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” protected under the First Amendment. Trump tweeted: “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer.” (Source: Stormy Daniels/AP) The judge on Monday said Donald Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” protected under the First Amendment. Trump tweeted: “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer.” (Source: Stormy Daniels/AP)

President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her “Horseface” in a tweet about a recent legal ruling. A federal judge dismissed Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against Trump.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The defamation lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a “total con job.”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The judge on Monday said Trump’s tweet was a “hyperbolic statement” protected under the First Amendment. Trump tweeted: “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer.”

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti called Trump’s comments “outrageous.” Trump has a history of derogatory comments about women’s appearances.

