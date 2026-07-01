Trump reports $2.3 billion income, India deals yield over $10 million

United States President Donald Trump reaped at least of $2.3 billion from his various assets after returning to the White House, including a whopping $1.4 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency businesses, his latest asset disclosures showed.
His annual filing for 2025 with the US Office of Government Ethics revealed that his firms received almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he co-founded with his sons.
This includes over $520 million in income from crypto token sales and about $250 million from the sale of interests in the World Liberty businesses. Trump mentioned gaining another $635 million from the sale of his Trump memecoins.
How much has he gained compared to his income last year?
A year ago, the president had reported $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty, which then jumped ninefold in this year’s filing, indicating how crypto has transformed his fortunes.
Trump’s family enterprises that pulled in a minimum of $622 million in 2024, before he returned to the presidency, have now pulled in at least $2.3 billion in total income.
Trump’s policy benefits him and his family
Soon after taking over as the President of America in January 2025, Trump began to introduce policies and initiatives that the industry saw as beneficial. The changes ranged from implementing federal rules for stablecoins to reducing regulations of the industry by the US Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The leap in Trump’s income shows how Trump derived most of it from digital assets that benefited from his policies.
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The figures show that Trump is now a major crypto industry player, and its top policymaker at the same time.
Adding to this, his family business, the Trump Organization, also capitalised on his popularity across the world, licensing the Trump name to properties in countries crucial to the US foreign policy interests.
Inflows from deals in foreign countries
According to The New York Times, the Trump family continued to earn hefty amounts from real estate branding deals, including some in the Middle East that generated at least of $35 million in revenue last year. According to the Financial Times, Trump made over $58 million in licensing fees linked to foreign real estate projects, including about $11.7 million in Dubai, $10 million in Abu Dhabi, $9.2 million in Saudi Arabia, and $5.25 million in Doha.
Other deals in Vietnam and Romania, as well as older ones in India, Turkey, and Indonesia, brought in at least $20 million more. Of this, over $10 million came from projects in India: $3.6 million in Gurgaon, $1.8 million in Delhi, $1.5 million in Hyderabad, $1.5 million in Noida, $1.5 million in Pune, and $180,850 in Mumbai, Financial Times reported.
— with inputs from The New York Times, Reuters, and
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