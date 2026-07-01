Trump reports $2.3 billion income, India deals yield over $10 million

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

United States President Donald Trump reaped at least of $2.3 billion from his various assets after returning to the White House, including a whopping $1.4 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency businesses, his latest asset disclosures showed.

His annual filing for 2025 with the US Office of Government Ethics revealed that his firms received almost $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture he co-founded with his sons.

This includes over $520 million in income from crypto token sales and about $250 million from the sale of interests in the World Liberty businesses. Trump mentioned gaining another $635 million from the sale of his Trump memecoins.

How much has he gained compared to his income last year?

A year ago, the president had reported $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty, which then jumped ninefold in this year’s filing, indicating how crypto has transformed his fortunes.