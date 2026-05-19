Donald Trump’s approval ratings sink as majority say his decision on Iran war was wrong

The majority of voters believe that US President Donald Trump made the wrong decision in going to war with Iran, putting the Republican Party on a weaker political footing ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, according to a New York Times/Siena poll.

The poll outcome showed that most voters feel the war was not worth its costs, while also expressing deep pessimism about the US economy.

Amid the “unpopular” Middle East conflict, Trump’s approval rating also plummeted to its second-term low of 37 per cent, according to the poll.

Nearly two-thirds of voters believed that the US going to war was a bad call, including nearly three-quarters of politically crucial independents, the NYT reported.