‘Economic warfare on an unprecedented scale’: Trump launches ‘most crushing’ operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump announced what he called the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY,” unveiling sweeping new measures aimed at isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran economically and diplomatically.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump said Iran had squandered a major opportunity for a deal under his leadership.

“No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it,” Trump said. “Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!”



“Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale”

Trump described the new campaign as “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” arguing that Iran’s conventional capabilities have already been degraded by the ongoing conflict.