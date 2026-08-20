‘Economic warfare on an unprecedented scale’: Trump launches ‘most crushing’ operation against Iran

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump said Iran had squandered a major opportunity for a deal under his leadership.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 08:17 AM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump announced what he called the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY,” unveiling sweeping new measures aimed at isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran economically and diplomatically.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump said Iran had squandered a major opportunity for a deal under his leadership.

“No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it,” Trump said. “Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!”

“Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale”

Trump described the new campaign as “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” arguing that Iran’s conventional capabilities have already been degraded by the ongoing conflict.

“Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments